clip,How to add context menu to call FFMPEG to use Nvidia GPU from batchfile on Windows OS 7-11x4spd

#howto #short #code #nvidia #GPU #ffmpeg How to add a right context menu that calls a batchfile from right clicking on a video file to re-encode it using GPU and reduce it from CPU load on all cores of 90-100 percent down to 10 to 20 percent and it offloads it to GPU which only averages 5-7 percent processing amazing speed increase x4 times! Only a promo CLIP click link on the bottom of short to see the rest from Live show Chat with Paul 108

