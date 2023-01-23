Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
clip,How to add context menu to call FFMPEG to use Nvidia GPU from batchfile on Windows OS 7-11x4spd
9 views
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
Published a day ago |
Donate

#howto #short #code #nvidia #GPU #ffmpeg How to add a right context menu that calls a batchfile from right clicking on a video file to re-encode it using GPU and reduce it from CPU load on all cores of 90-100 percent down to 10 to 20 percent and it offloads it to GPU which only averages 5-7 percent processing amazing speed increase x4 times! Only a promo CLIP click link on the bottom of short to see the rest from Live show Chat with Paul 108

Keywords
tutorialwindowsgpunvidiaffmpegcodingbatchfilewin10

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket