clip,How to add context menu to call FFMPEG to use Nvidia GPU from batchfile on Windows OS 7-11x4spd

#howto #short #code #nvidia #GPU #ffmpeg
How to add a right context menu that calls
a batchfile from right clicking on a video file
to re-encode it using GPU and reduce it from CPU
load on all cores of 90-100 percent down to 10 to 20 percent
and it offloads it to GPU which only averages 5-7 percent processing
amazing speed increase x4 times!
Only a promo CLIP click link on the bottom of short
to see the rest from Live show Chat with Paul 108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.