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Government Officials Globally Expose Themselves and The Big CV-19 Lie - Solid Proof of Trickery
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319 views • July 20, 2020
Media Brainwashing - News simply repeats the same taglines & phrases OVER and OVER
UNLEARN - https://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2020/07/understanding-the-enslavement-of-america-over-the-last-150-years-by-constitutionally-banned-foreign-agents-engaged-in-sedition-treason-and-fraud-13700.html
Educated Traveler
16.8K subscribers
If you've been looking for proof on whether this entire lock-down etc... is just one big lie, then this should open your mind!
Video produced by unknown source, but a big thanks to whomever you are!!
To support my work / risk taking click on the below link: http://www.educatedtraveler.info/donate/
For consultancy in regards to Best Countries to stay safe in, Advantages, Stress management during this crises and/or future relocation, simply e-mail me at [email protected]
To invest in InfoHub visit following link: https://infohub-educatedtraveler.info/
("Join Here" icon is found to the bottom right)
Music credits go to: YouTube Audio Library
© "Educated Traveler" - 2020
© "Mr.T" - 2020
Website: www.educatedtraveler.info
Facebook: Educated Traveler
Instagram: Educated Traveler
https//:infohub-educatedtraveler.info
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
#proof #ProofOfGlobalLie #PandemicFacts
UNLEARN - https://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2020/07/understanding-the-enslavement-of-america-over-the-last-150-years-by-constitutionally-banned-foreign-agents-engaged-in-sedition-treason-and-fraud-13700.html
Educated Traveler
16.8K subscribers
If you've been looking for proof on whether this entire lock-down etc... is just one big lie, then this should open your mind!
Video produced by unknown source, but a big thanks to whomever you are!!
To support my work / risk taking click on the below link: http://www.educatedtraveler.info/donate/
For consultancy in regards to Best Countries to stay safe in, Advantages, Stress management during this crises and/or future relocation, simply e-mail me at [email protected]
To invest in InfoHub visit following link: https://infohub-educatedtraveler.info/
("Join Here" icon is found to the bottom right)
Music credits go to: YouTube Audio Library
© "Educated Traveler" - 2020
© "Mr.T" - 2020
Website: www.educatedtraveler.info
Facebook: Educated Traveler
Instagram: Educated Traveler
https//:infohub-educatedtraveler.info
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
#proof #ProofOfGlobalLie #PandemicFacts
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