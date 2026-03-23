BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Proved Right: Iran Capable of Striking Europe
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
180 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • Yesterday

March 22, 2026 - The regime lied about their capabilities, and on Saturday, they proved it. Praise God, President Trump struck Iran before they could strike the USA bases in the area, or our European allies.


Thanks for watching and praying!


Click here for the full-length video of my interview with Kristi Leigh “I’ve Fallen for Another Conspiracy Theory and I can’t get Up!

https://lindelltv.com/ive-fallen-for-another-conspiracy-theory-and-i-cant-get-up/?channel=4751


Don’t miss this! Epstein, Pizza Gate and QAnon - Lori’s interview with Kristi Leigh

https://lindelltv.com/q-pizzagate-vindicated-they-died-for-this-truth/?channel=4751


Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com

To support our Work: Like and Subscribe

Become a paid subscriber to LoriColley.substack.com ($8/Month)


Keywords
irantrumpisraelwarmissiles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump administration credits tough-on-crime policies as U.S. violent crime plummets in 2025

Trump administration credits tough-on-crime policies as U.S. violent crime plummets in 2025

Belle Carter
The Edge of Armageddon: Why We Must Stop This Madness Before It&#8217;s Too Late

The Edge of Armageddon: Why We Must Stop This Madness Before It’s Too Late

Mike Adams
If the American People Were Told the Truth About What&#8217;s Coming, They Would Lose Their Minds

If the American People Were Told the Truth About What’s Coming, They Would Lose Their Minds

Mike Adams
Switzerland suspends arms exports to U.S. over Iran conflict

Switzerland suspends arms exports to U.S. over Iran conflict

Laura Harris
Dietary Patterns Linked to Mental Well-Being, Experts Report

Dietary Patterns Linked to Mental Well-Being, Experts Report

Coco Somers
Former FBI Director James Comey SUBPOENAED in grand conspiracy probe that framed Trump as &#8220;Russian asset&#8221;

Former FBI Director James Comey SUBPOENAED in grand conspiracy probe that framed Trump as “Russian asset”

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy