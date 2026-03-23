Trump Proved Right: Iran Capable of Striking Europe

March 22, 2026 - The regime lied about their capabilities, and on Saturday, they proved it. Praise God, President Trump struck Iran before they could strike the USA bases in the area, or our European allies.





Thanks for watching and praying!





Click here for the full-length video of my interview with Kristi Leigh “I’ve Fallen for Another Conspiracy Theory and I can’t get Up!

https://lindelltv.com/ive-fallen-for-another-conspiracy-theory-and-i-cant-get-up/?channel=4751





Don’t miss this! Epstein, Pizza Gate and QAnon - Lori’s interview with Kristi Leigh

https://lindelltv.com/q-pizzagate-vindicated-they-died-for-this-truth/?channel=4751





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