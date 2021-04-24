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SINGPASS DIGITAL ID, CANADA'S INTERNET CENSORSHIP AND THE NEW DIVIDE!
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10 views • April 24, 2021
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Singapore is rolling out their new digital ID program that will be required for anyone that wants to be involved in their society. How long until we have this in all countries? How long before it's the same platform for all countries? Canada is looking to control the internet with their newest draconian online censorship bill. Firestone and all other big corporations will create 2 classes of employees it seems. The question is how long before they deny people like us for not getting the depop-shot?
Singapore is rolling out their new digital ID program that will be required for anyone that wants to be involved in their society. How long until we have this in all countries? How long before it's the same platform for all countries? Canada is looking to control the internet with their newest draconian online censorship bill. Firestone and all other big corporations will create 2 classes of employees it seems. The question is how long before they deny people like us for not getting the depop-shot?
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