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GOP Chairwoman Dr Kelli Ward Brief interview with MAAP Media George Nemeh
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30 views • April 27, 2021
GOP Chairwoman Dr Kelli Ward my brief interview with her after GOP Dinner function in Laughlin Arizona. I was privileged enough for the time she gave us during which she was very busy being talked to left and right. You have to admire her tenacity and do vigilant and write out spokeswoman’s in our world of politics, she’s incredible. Thank you so much Dr.
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show. Copyrights 2021
MAAP Media.
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show. Copyrights 2021
MAAP Media.
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