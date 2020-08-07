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MEDIA CORPORATIONS ARE COVID19
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39 views • August 07, 2020
THIS MESSAGE IS FROM IRELAND BUT PERTAINS TO ALL COUNTRIES https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
NONE OF THE FRAUD AND MILLIONS OF PEOPLE LIVES BEING TAKEN OR DESTROYED WOULD HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE WITHOUT THE CRIMINAL MEDIA CORPORATIONS AND CORRUPTED POLITICIANS- THIS IS SERIOUS CRIMINALITY Anti-Corruption Ireland
Flag of Ireland
@AntiCorruptIre
‘Almost 700 more people died in Ireland in the first five months of 2019 compared to 2020. But we come back to the same bottom line once again. None of this fraud would be possible without the corrupt media’
John Waters on #COVID19.
http://gemmaodoherty.com
NONE OF THE FRAUD AND MILLIONS OF PEOPLE LIVES BEING TAKEN OR DESTROYED WOULD HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE WITHOUT THE CRIMINAL MEDIA CORPORATIONS AND CORRUPTED POLITICIANS- THIS IS SERIOUS CRIMINALITY Anti-Corruption Ireland
Flag of Ireland
@AntiCorruptIre
‘Almost 700 more people died in Ireland in the first five months of 2019 compared to 2020. But we come back to the same bottom line once again. None of this fraud would be possible without the corrupt media’
John Waters on #COVID19.
http://gemmaodoherty.com
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