Reflecting on 2022 and Celebrating the Season of Christ’s Return - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin



As 2022 comes to a close, we can look at the chaos happening around the world and clearly see that we are in the season of Christ’s return. As planet earth grows increasingly darker, Christ’s light will shine even brighter in the hearts of His faithful followers. We must choose to live boldly for the Lord in the time that we have left. Two recent shocking news stories pointing to the nearness of Jesus’ return are thoroughly discussed. A false Messiah has surfaced in Israel, and the globalists are setting the stage to force a one-world digital currency on all mankind. Check out the top episodes of 2022 and remember the wisdom of Jesus from Matthew 24, warning of false prophets who will arise in the end times. Be encouraged, for our redemption draws near!







The technology to introduce and implement the Mark of the Best system has been established





