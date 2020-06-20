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👉RichieFromBoston: Sun Simulator Is being captured Worldwide AWAKENING👉MIRROR
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573 views • June 20, 2020
👉MIRROR SOURCE:
👉RichieFromBoston: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuNfok7ozooi0LZgp6JJS4A
👉VIDEO SOURCE: https://youtu.be/l3ydfgCRphA
Yes, the sun is White, and YES its white hot on your skin and yet it doesnt heat up the air as it usually did. Boeing AND HARVARD HAVE GIVEN US disclosure aND MOST DO NOT NOTICE OR CARE IT WOULD SEEM. RFB https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orPJd... ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ydgaq... SUN SIM RFB https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rv0Xp... NASA SUN SIM PATENTS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEjPL... BOEING SUN SATELITE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0onH... HARVARD CHEMTRAILS SUPPORT MY CHANNEL BY SUPPORTING MY SPONSOR LIFE CHANGE SUPPLEMENTS https://getthetea.com/https://www.patreon.com/RichieFromBoston Help me help others as well as Make much needed upgrades to my equipment and channel RFB Special thanks to ODD Reailty And NICHOLSON1968 for the intros and outros Disclaimer: All works by RichieFromBoston are criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching and research. -All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed. -FAIR USE STATEMENT This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107
👉RichieFromBoston: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuNfok7ozooi0LZgp6JJS4A
👉VIDEO SOURCE: https://youtu.be/l3ydfgCRphA
Yes, the sun is White, and YES its white hot on your skin and yet it doesnt heat up the air as it usually did. Boeing AND HARVARD HAVE GIVEN US disclosure aND MOST DO NOT NOTICE OR CARE IT WOULD SEEM. RFB https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orPJd... ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ydgaq... SUN SIM RFB https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rv0Xp... NASA SUN SIM PATENTS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEjPL... BOEING SUN SATELITE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0onH... HARVARD CHEMTRAILS SUPPORT MY CHANNEL BY SUPPORTING MY SPONSOR LIFE CHANGE SUPPLEMENTS https://getthetea.com/https://www.patreon.com/RichieFromBoston Help me help others as well as Make much needed upgrades to my equipment and channel RFB Special thanks to ODD Reailty And NICHOLSON1968 for the intros and outros Disclaimer: All works by RichieFromBoston are criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching and research. -All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed. -FAIR USE STATEMENT This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107
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