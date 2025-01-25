BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - January 25 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
27 views • 3 months ago

January 25, 2025

rt.com


'Businesslike and pragmatic' - that's how Vladimir Putin sees his relationship with Donald Trump. The Russian leader also says it was Joe Biden, not him, who refused to talk business and politics, including the Ukraine crisis. Hamas names the four Israeli soldiers it will swap for 200 Palestinian prisoners later today. But anxiety is on the rise within Israel, with relatives fearing that Prime Minister Netanyahu won't be able to bring all the hostages home. As tens of thousands protest the government in Bratislava the Slovak Prime Minister says foreign actors are using well-known playbooks to destabilize the country. Donald Trump's first week in office unsettles Latin America. We take a closer look at what's driving Washington's so-called 'back yard' ever closer to Russia.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
