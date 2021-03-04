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Joe Piscopo: comedy canceled?
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51 views • March 04, 2021
Former Saturday Night Live superstar and current talk radio host on AM 970 "The Answer" in New York City, Joe Piscopo comments on what he sees in late night comedy content as of late and during the Biden administration, how he feels about the change in culture and rise of political correctness in comedy, and also weighs in on NY Governor Andrew Cuomo's ongoing scandals. - via Spicer & Co., with Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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