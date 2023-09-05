Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Manifest Presence of God
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
57 Subscribers
2 views
Published Yesterday

February 21st, 2021

Pastor Dean preaches on the presence of God and how every Christian should continually be seeking His glory. Moses experienced God's presence and glory under the old covenant; how much more then should we be experiencing His presence under a new and better covenant? Praise God for his manifestation and power!


"Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore." Psalm 16:11

Keywords
jesus christnew covenantdean odlegods presence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket