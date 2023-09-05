The Manifest Presence of God

February 21st, 2021

Pastor Dean preaches on the presence of God and how every Christian should continually be seeking His glory. Moses experienced God's presence and glory under the old covenant; how much more then should we be experiencing His presence under a new and better covenant? Praise God for his manifestation and power!





"Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore." Psalm 16:11