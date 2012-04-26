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[Apr 26, 2012] Identity of the Antichrist Revealed! (384.9K views on YouTube) [cptmang]
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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384 views • September 29, 2022

The Scriptures tell us exactly who the Antichrist is.

*About this Channel*

As a graduate of the Hollywood Film Institute and avid seeker of truth, Rob Skiba’s unique talents and keen interests led him to becoming an award-winning documentary filmmaker, a best-selling author, and an international keynote speaker at conferences around the world who brought a unique and often unheard perspective to the UFO/alien discussion. Rob’s best-selling books on this topic include Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last, and Archon Invasion: The Rise, Fall and Return of the Nephilim. Rob and his wife Sheila co-founded King’s Gate Media—which is currently working on the development and production of a science-fiction Internet TV series called “SEED.”


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