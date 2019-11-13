Let Your Life Be a Friction to Stop the Machine

This is a very interesting Video - it presents what the Talmudic - Vatican controlled owned and operated US Corp (not America) is - as a result of America's Organic Governance being overthrown by parasite foreign agents...the CROWN - Vatican cabal guided by the Black Nobility.... it does not represent what America was meant to be based on its common law foundations and organic acts...A brief history of America under the New World AgendaPresented by:ClassWarFilmsNew world order strategy dictates major global economic, political, and military policies. Nothing happens accidentally.Events are manipulated. At issue is world dominance. America, Israel, and key NATO nations are partnered to achieve it.Wars, economic disruption, financial terrorism, and other upheavals play out in real time. Grand schemes lie behind them.Today's economic crisis wasn't happenstance. It was well planned, willful policy to transfer unprecedented wealth to private hands.Super-rich crooks got richer. Social inequalities deepened. Unmanageable debt levels skyrocketed. "Bailouts" metaphorically mean grand theft. Unknown trillions of dollars, euros and pounds vanished to secret accounts and offshore tax havens.Currencies are being debased. Crisis conditions worsen. At issue is subverting democracy, ending social justice, and consolidating global power in private hands.Political analyst Peter Eyre calls it "a well orchestrated master plan to swindle trillions of taxpayer dollars from so many countries."Pumping them into banks and financial institutions lets them game the system advantageously. "Are you starting to get the picture?""In a nutshell, the elite 'New World Order' (rulers) got into bed with the banking and financial sectors, who then got into bed with the governments of the world, who then got into bed with senior political figures, who then told us, the taxpayers, that all your money will now have to be used to bail them out or face economic collapse."It's a con, a scam to loot wealth from nations and households. Anyone facing default gets in trouble. Individual borrowers have their assets seized by creditors. Governments have to deal with the loan shark of last resort - the IMF.Its terms require privatizing public enterprises, mass layoffs, deregulation, deep social spending cuts, wage freezes or cuts, unrestricted access for Western corporations, corporate-friendly tax cuts, increases for working people, undermining trade unionism, and enforcing harsh repression against those who balk.In sum, its financial terrorism, New World Order tyranny, waging war on nations and humanity for profit and power.Learn more:Our Dark Brethren (the Illuminati):System of Lies and Deception: