Huge study: COVID jab causes 138% higher risk of cognitive impairment, 23% Alzheimer’s

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1849201959254831428

Full 1 hour long interview with dr. Makis:

https://rumble.com/v5jrc09

Study referred to by dr. Makis:

‘A potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and development of Alzheimer’s disease’ by Jee Hoon Roh et al.

https://academic.oup.com/qjmed/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/qjmed/hcae103/7684274

The researchers analyzed the health data of 558 THOUSAND randomly selected inhabitants of Seoul aged 65 and above. They compared vaxxed with unvaxxed and found 23% increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease and 138% increase risk of mild cognitive impairment:

“Findings showed an increased incidence of MCI [Mild Cognitive Impairment] and AD [Alzheimer’s Disease)] in vaccinated individuals, particularly those receiving mRNA vaccines, within three months post-vaccination. The mRNA vaccine group exhibited a significantly higher incidence of AD (odds ratio [OR]: 1.225; ... P = 0.026) and MCI (OR: 2.377; ... P < 0.001) compared to the unvaccinated group. No significant relationship was found with vascular dementia or Parkinson’s disease.”

Mechanisms how COVID jabs could cause brain damage: blood clots in brain’s circulation, brain inflammation, possibly (small) brain bleeds. The lipid nanoparticles which encapsulated the mRNA have been designed to cross the blood-brain barrier, so the jab can also cause inflammation in the brain. This wouldn’t be so bad if the jab stayed in the shoulder, but it doesn’t.

