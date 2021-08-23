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Australia - Tweed / Queensland Border lockdown protest 22/8/21 - video 1
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100 views • August 23, 2021
Thousands gathered yesterday to protest the ludicrous border closure and lockdowns. Not a solitary 'case' but we are all locked down. There were 8 arrests and 54 fines ($10,000 fine for protesting during a lockdown) and approx 100 police. Overall a strong sense of unity and standing together.
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