© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
😈Watch Netanyahu's satanic stare as Trump asks why Gazans would want to return to their ruined homes.
Adding:
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas responds to Trump's statements:
🔴The Palestinian people will not give up their land, and the Gaza Strip is an integral part of Palestine.
🔴We will not allow any violation of our people's rights, for which we have fought for decades and made great sacrifices.
🔴These calls are a serious violation of international law. Peace and stability in the region cannot be achieved without the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders and a two-state solution.