😈Watch Netanyahu's satanic stare as Trump asks why Gazans would want to return to their ruined homes.

Adding:

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas responds to Trump's statements:

🔴The Palestinian people will not give up their land, and the Gaza Strip is an integral part of Palestine.

🔴We will not allow any violation of our people's rights, for which we have fought for decades and made great sacrifices.

🔴These calls are a serious violation of international law. Peace and stability in the region cannot be achieved without the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders and a two-state solution.