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PROOF THE PCR COVID TEST MARKS YOUR FOREHEAD WITH THE BEAST 666!!!!!!
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827 views • December 31, 2021
Mirror from Blow The Trumpet: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HsP9PQmiCCOO/
The Mark that gets the least attention has turned out to be the most deceptive and lethal. Most people that are awake will not take the MARK OF THE BEAST VACCINE but however will take the TEST or have already... The test WILL MARK YOUR FOREHEAD, DONT GET IT NO MATTER WHAT!!!!
The Mark that gets the least attention has turned out to be the most deceptive and lethal. Most people that are awake will not take the MARK OF THE BEAST VACCINE but however will take the TEST or have already... The test WILL MARK YOUR FOREHEAD, DONT GET IT NO MATTER WHAT!!!!
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