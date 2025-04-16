Tax Returns Filed, a Printer Installed, and a Word from Jennifer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I originally just wanted to document that I had filed my taxes on time, then I got home and a new printer was waiting for me, then my friend, Jennifer, left a voicemail, and the last few days it has occurred to me what a fine witness she is giving by submitting as unto the Lord. She does ask for, and is in desperate need of, prayer, so keep praying, folks!
#Prayer, #Deliverance, #WhatAWitness