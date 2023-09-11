Bases 137 Bob Osborne - Zennor Spirit of Place Part 4

Bob Osborne returns in Part 4 about the scenario and the crucial plotters which join the dots, at Zennor Spirit of Place. The Fabian Conspiracy, just the tip of the iceberg.
Extremely importnat and wide subjects in this part 4.
His Book Zennor Spirit of Place is a crucial summary of who and what were there at Zennor, where he now lives
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.