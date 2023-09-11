Create New Account
Bases 137 Bob Osborne - Zennor Spirit of Place Part 4
Bob Osborne returns in Part 4 about the scenario and the crucial plotters which join the dots, at Zennor Spirit of Place. The Fabian Conspiracy, just the tip of the iceberg.

Extremely importnat and wide subjects in this part 4.

His Book Zennor Spirit of Place is a crucial summary of who and what were there at Zennor, where he now lives

