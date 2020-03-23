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Red Pill Nation Hangout #109
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2 views • March 23, 2020
Red Pill Nation Hangout #109
Tonights Topics
1. 7:28 Michael Bloomberg attempts to buy Democrat Party nomination
2. 22:03 Jussi Smollett is facing new charges
3. 33:02 SAS Swedish Airlines Commercial Mass Cringe
4. 45:55 Academy Awards Cringe
5. 59:53 All Female Fast and Furious Reboot
6. 1:04:44 Birds of Prey Tanking
7. 1:16:28 Samantha Bee attacks Prager U
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCop0fVCifgnfCiUiNpLE8Jw?view_as=subscriber
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https://www.minds.com/Neroke
https://gab.ai/Neroke5
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://neroke1.tumblr.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
Tonights Topics
1. 7:28 Michael Bloomberg attempts to buy Democrat Party nomination
2. 22:03 Jussi Smollett is facing new charges
3. 33:02 SAS Swedish Airlines Commercial Mass Cringe
4. 45:55 Academy Awards Cringe
5. 59:53 All Female Fast and Furious Reboot
6. 1:04:44 Birds of Prey Tanking
7. 1:16:28 Samantha Bee attacks Prager U
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/neroke5
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/948299015199478/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCop0fVCifgnfCiUiNpLE8Jw?view_as=subscriber
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/714013773626613760/
https://www.minds.com/Neroke
https://gab.ai/Neroke5
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://neroke1.tumblr.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
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