Top 4 Most Ridiculous Snopes “Fact-Checks” - Tucker Carlson w/ CEO of The Babylon Bee
Published Yesterday

(Dec 18, 2023) Tucker Carlson is joined by CEO of The Babylon Bee Seth Dillon to discuss ridiculous “fact-checks,” censorship, and comedy.


The full interview: https://rumble.com/v42243h-tucker-carlson-encounter-on-x-episode-55-seth-dillon-of-the-babylon-bee.html


The Babylon Bee: https://babylonbee.com/


The Tucker Carlson Network: https://tuckercarlson.com

satirecensorshipcomedypropagandatruthtucker carlsongovernmentnarrativesnopesbabylon beeseth dillonfact-checks

