BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WARNING - Are Big PHARMA, Rockefellers & Progressive Corporate Lobbyists Behind The Reform Agendas P
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 5 months ago

Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values! Learn more HERE: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy


HUGE programming announcement before we dive headfirst into a BIG week of presidential palace intrigue!


SO thrilled to announce a new collaboration with the AMAZING team over at Patriot TV! The Shannon Joy Show will debut today on this massive network featuring big voices like Joe Pags, General Michael Flynn & Kristi Leigh. Today I’ll be joined today by Aynaz Anni Cyrus, the programming director at Patriot TV to chat about this amazing new partnership!! Please join them and support their mission at www.patriot.tv today!


After that we are DIVING in.


Who are the power players surrounding President Trump as he assembles his inner circle? There are MANY but two names have become prominent and today we will scrutinize Susie Wiles, the newly appointed Chief of Staff and Calley Means, a heavily connected Washington DC insider, former PHARMA lobbyist and apparently the head of the new #MAHA Movement.


We will also look at the organizations linked to them who are promoting big government, globalist agenda items. Organizations like the lobbying firms, Mercury LLC & Ballard Partners (linked to Wiles) and also the Rockefeller Foundation and the Council on Foreign Relations (linked to the Means family).


Is our country being run by our elected leaders? Or simply the highest bidders?


We begin to ask the hard questions today on the Shannon Joy Show.


Shannon’s Top Headlines November 11, 2024


Woman Fired For Refusing Covid Vaccine Wins Record $12 Million:

https://www.newsweek.com/woman-fired-refusing-covid-vaccine-wins-record-millions-1983294


The Power Players Surrounding Trump:

https://www.politico.com/newsletters/politico-influence/2024/11/07/sifting-through-trumps-swamp-00188375


Who Is Susie Wiles?

https://vermontdailychronicle.com/big-pharma-courting-trump/


Has Big PHARMA Already Captured The Trump Administration?

https://vaccineimpact.com/2024/trump-announces-former-big-pharma-lobbyist-to-run-white-house-staff/


Daddy Means Lays Out The Big Food Agenda For The Means Twins.

https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/3865837-american-genocide-monetizing-the-great-reset/


SJ Show Notes


Please sign up for the Shannon Joy Newsletter HERE:

https://theshannonjoy.com


Please support Shannon’s independent network with your donation HERE:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MHSMPXEBSLVT6


Sign the petition to urge Trump to address vaccine safety issues:

www.makeamericanhealthyagain.vote


Please Support Our Sponsors:


If you are invested in the markets and need financial advice you can TRUST. Please consider Dom Pullano of PCM & Associates! He has been Shannon’s advisor for over a decade and would love to help you grow!

Call his toll free number today: 1-800-536-1368

Or visit his website at https://www.pcmpullano.com


Colonial Metals Group is th

Keywords
pharmabigare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy