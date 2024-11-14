WARNING - Are Big PHARMA, Rockefellers & Progressive Corporate Lobbyists Behind The Reform Agendas P

Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values! Learn more HERE: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy





HUGE programming announcement before we dive headfirst into a BIG week of presidential palace intrigue!





SO thrilled to announce a new collaboration with the AMAZING team over at Patriot TV! The Shannon Joy Show will debut today on this massive network featuring big voices like Joe Pags, General Michael Flynn & Kristi Leigh. Today I’ll be joined today by Aynaz Anni Cyrus, the programming director at Patriot TV to chat about this amazing new partnership!! Please join them and support their mission at www.patriot.tv today!





After that we are DIVING in.





Who are the power players surrounding President Trump as he assembles his inner circle? There are MANY but two names have become prominent and today we will scrutinize Susie Wiles, the newly appointed Chief of Staff and Calley Means, a heavily connected Washington DC insider, former PHARMA lobbyist and apparently the head of the new #MAHA Movement.





We will also look at the organizations linked to them who are promoting big government, globalist agenda items. Organizations like the lobbying firms, Mercury LLC & Ballard Partners (linked to Wiles) and also the Rockefeller Foundation and the Council on Foreign Relations (linked to the Means family).





Is our country being run by our elected leaders? Or simply the highest bidders?





We begin to ask the hard questions today on the Shannon Joy Show.





Shannon’s Top Headlines November 11, 2024





Woman Fired For Refusing Covid Vaccine Wins Record $12 Million:

https://www.newsweek.com/woman-fired-refusing-covid-vaccine-wins-record-millions-1983294





The Power Players Surrounding Trump:

https://www.politico.com/newsletters/politico-influence/2024/11/07/sifting-through-trumps-swamp-00188375





Who Is Susie Wiles?

https://vermontdailychronicle.com/big-pharma-courting-trump/





Has Big PHARMA Already Captured The Trump Administration?

https://vaccineimpact.com/2024/trump-announces-former-big-pharma-lobbyist-to-run-white-house-staff/





Daddy Means Lays Out The Big Food Agenda For The Means Twins.

https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/3865837-american-genocide-monetizing-the-great-reset/





SJ Show Notes





