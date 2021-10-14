CANADA-CONSTITUTION-ROLL-CALL - OCTOBER- 10, 2021

We are in the Truman Show. : Russell-Jay: Gould figured it out. He also figured out that outside the Truman Show the world runs on Shipping Law. The deception is all in the language and it is all hidden in plain sight.



You have to want to get out of the Truman Show. Most people don't want to know that there are walls around us keeping us in prison.



Now the Truman Show has introduced an experimental gene therapy mandatory injection. Most people don't care. The brainwashing is too strong and has been around too long.



Some of the people who have seen the walls and hanging microphones and cameras are waiting for some hero to find the door and open it so everyone can be let out and they want a guarantee that everything is set up for them outside the wall so their lives can just go on like it did in the Show.



Others are waiting for the White Hats to knock down the wall and give them a lot of money made form air, debit money from the Show thinking they could spend it in the real world. They want the New Show to take care of them and they don't want to get their hands dirty.



Others don't know how they would live outside the Show so they don't want to leave the recording Studio even though the outside film crew has left, and craft services has left with all the food and all the electric cables have been unplugged and the generators turned off. The set is just going to get very dusty and start falling apart and rot from lack of upkeep.



Others know and want somebody else to take them by the hand and lead them out of the Show but they don't want to have to learn new skills to survive outside the wall.



Everybody knows that if they do nothing they will stay stuck in the crew less Show but they want the Show to go on, it was so pretty and pastel and they don't want to face the fact it was all a lie.



A few people have walked off set. They are trying to tell people that it is possible that there is a whole world out there, different but good. Noone else can do the walking away for you. You have to want to and then do the walking.



It takes a lot of effort. And most people are saying, if life was possible outside the walls, it would already have happened. And why hasn't the film crew been arrested by someone by now.



And if it was true what Truman saw, why hasn't he fixed it all for us already!

People are so used to following a script, they can't live without it. They are quite ready to become cartoon characters on a screen rather than leave the Show.



Freedom is there but you have to take it, nobody can give it to you.

All the heroes are part of the Show.

We are the ones we have been waiting for.