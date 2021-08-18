La Quinta Columna updates on the final report of the vaccination vial analysis and invites people to protect children

ORWELL CITY - August 13, 2021



A few hours ago, Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna was present on the Twitch channel of the Spanish policeman who obtained the first vial from Pfizer for subsequent analysis, Rafa Navarro (cop225), mainly to warn people about the dangers of vaccinating children, which is so much promoted by the official media.



In the brief live, Ricardo took the opportunity to clarify certain points regarding how the investigation of the components of the vaccination vials has been carried out by Dr. Campra. He updated about the progress of the final report of the analysis, for which more vials had to be obtained.



The world needs to be aware of what is happening and stop the vaccination campaign for children. They cannot defend themselves against this attack by the elite.