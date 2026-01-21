The Birth Certificate SCAM and the rise of QFS & Wealth Repatriation

In this explosive January 2026 broadcast, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Tom Lennox joins John Michael Chambers to unveil the hidden truth behind the global financial system—and how it is being dismantled before our eyes.





The Birth Certificate Trap: Learn how every registered birth since 1918 created a legal “straw man” corporation in your name—turning you into collateral, traded on global markets without your knowledge. This isn’t conspiracy; it’s maritime law in action.





The End of the Federal Reserve & IRS: Discover why these entities were never constitutional, how they’re already being dissolved, and where your tax money really went (hint: not to the U.S. Treasury).





Wealth Repatriation & QFS: The Quantum Financial System (QFS) is not blockchain—it’s a quantum-ledger system that will replace fiat currency, end debt slavery, and restore individual sovereignty. Your hidden trust fund, tied to your birth certificate, could be worth billions.





Venezuela & Global Economic Shifts: How regime change in Venezuela will crash oil prices, disrupt drug trafficking, and trigger a domino effect across Latin America—all part of a larger strategic realignment.





The Future of Money: Why 99.5% of cryptocurrencies will vanish (they were designed by the black hats), and what will replace them: asset-backed, inflation-proof currency under sovereign control.





This is not theory. This is the unfolding Great Awakening—a transition from a debt-based matrix to a sovereignty-based, abundance-driven system.





Get the full breakdown from a former Department of Defense senior executive who has seen the systems from the inside.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.





Don’t just survive it—PROFIT from it.





This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.





CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! – https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!





https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting

Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.