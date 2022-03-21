© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nazis=Cowards Used Civilians as Shields
Follow
1
Share
Report
181 views • March 21, 2022
Residents talk about how the Nazis kicked out people out of their homes to set up their US Javelins and mortars on the roofs. However, like cowards, they ran away as the militia got closer and the people yelled at them as they retreated. People said the Nazi cowards fired at the unarmed civilians.
"Residents of Rubezhnoe talk about Nazi crimes"
https://rumble.com/vy0ayx-residents-of-rubezhnoe-talk-about-nazi-crimes..html
"Residents of Rubezhnoe talk about Nazi crimes"
https://rumble.com/vy0ayx-residents-of-rubezhnoe-talk-about-nazi-crimes..html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.