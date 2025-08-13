Skin Color and Light Penetration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know melanin not only protects against UV rays but also changes how light penetrates your skin? Darker skin absorbs more amber and red light, meaning it may need more infrared for deeper benefits—while offering natural EMF protection.
