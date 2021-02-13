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COVID 19 Media And Governments 011 - Klaus Schwab, Self Appointed Leader Of Governments And The Mega Rich
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150 views • February 13, 2021
How have we got to the point where self-elected people are directing the course the world is taking.
Why is it so many are just going along with it with hardly a whimper?
Why is it so many are just going along with it with hardly a whimper?
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