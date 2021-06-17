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2021 JUN 07 Fauci Deceptions the Australian B and C grade Group Think Teams Block early Treatments.ia
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50 views • June 17, 2021
2021 JUN 07 Fauci Deceptions the Australian B and C grade Group Think Teams Block early Treatments.ia'
BREAKING: Video of Anthony Fauci announcing "NIH Lifts Funding Pause on Gain-Of-Function Research" at a NIAID Advisory Council meeting on January 29, 2018.
"A framework has been now established to guide funding decisions on proposed research that might be anticipated to create, transfer, or use enhanced potential pandemic pathogens.
The program is called P3CO.
Potential Pandemic Preparedness Care and Oversight."
ORIGINAL SOURCE: https://t.me/GreatAwakeningChannel/2729
Hashtags: #4cminewswire, #Fauci, #NIH, #Funding, #GainOfFunction, #GoF, #NIAID, #4CMiTV, #4CM2021JUN03,
Tags: 4cminewswire, Fauci, NIH, Funding, Gain-Of-Function (GoF) Research, NIAID, 4CMiTV, #4CM2021JUN03,
BREAKING: Video of Anthony Fauci announcing "NIH Lifts Funding Pause on Gain-Of-Function Research" at a NIAID Advisory Council meeting on January 29, 2018.
"A framework has been now established to guide funding decisions on proposed research that might be anticipated to create, transfer, or use enhanced potential pandemic pathogens.
The program is called P3CO.
Potential Pandemic Preparedness Care and Oversight."
ORIGINAL SOURCE: https://t.me/GreatAwakeningChannel/2729
Hashtags: #4cminewswire, #Fauci, #NIH, #Funding, #GainOfFunction, #GoF, #NIAID, #4CMiTV, #4CM2021JUN03,
Tags: 4cminewswire, Fauci, NIH, Funding, Gain-Of-Function (GoF) Research, NIAID, 4CMiTV, #4CM2021JUN03,
Keywords
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