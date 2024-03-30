A New Beginning

Flashback to January 2024Well guys,
I've begun my journey. 🏞
I teamed up with Lewis from VOP to help with the child search & rescue missions & wellness checks.
This is a brief run down put together by Lewis on what we have accomplished so far.
🚨CHILD SAR SITREP
😇 Op Visiting Angels
01/03/24 - Team Assembled, initiated East Coast Phase 1
🗂️ Achievements
🔸 5 Families Visited
🔸 4 Families Blessed
🔸 7 Children Blessed
🔸1886 Miles Driven
In addition to the above, communications have been established for 6 teenagers and one 8 year old as related to Operation Lost and Found.
Follow borderwarsaz to keep up with what we are up to.
We are currently stranded with a flat tire do to a snowstorm.
All operations are self sacrificing & much is out of pocket costs.
If you'd like to help contribute to keep my VOP operations flowing smoothly
https://www.paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2
Funds will be used for gas, lodging & donations to needy families,
