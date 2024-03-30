A New Beginning

Flashback to January 2024Well guys,

I've begun my journey. 🏞





I teamed up with Lewis from VOP to help with the child search & rescue missions & wellness checks.

This is a brief run down put together by Lewis on what we have accomplished so far.





🚨CHILD SAR SITREP





😇 Op Visiting Angels





01/03/24 - Team Assembled, initiated East Coast Phase 1





🗂️ Achievements





🔸 5 Families Visited





🔸 4 Families Blessed





🔸 7 Children Blessed





🔸1886 Miles Driven





In addition to the above, communications have been established for 6 teenagers and one 8 year old as related to Operation Lost and Found.





Follow borderwarsaz to keep up with what we are up to.





We are currently stranded with a flat tire do to a snowstorm.

All operations are self sacrificing & much is out of pocket costs.

If you'd like to help contribute to keep my VOP operations flowing smoothly

https://www.paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2





Funds will be used for gas, lodging & donations to needy families,



