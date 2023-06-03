Christ's millennial kingdom revealed in the Disciples’ Prayer

The Bible says It is a Sin for Not believing in the Bloodshed by Jesus Christ
(John 16:9 KJV)
Repent. Believe in the Gospel (1 Corinthians 15:3-4 KJV)
and receive Salvation of your Soul.
https://youtu.be/iZfXD7z7VgI
And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me. Luke 24:44 (KJV)
Dear friends,
Below are links to book translation titled #ChristJesusAppearedintheOldTestament Please take the time to read and share. I Pray you’ll meet the Lord within the words. Salvation is a free gift but you have to know God's will also by studying His words. Don't stand in front of the Lord empty handed!
English - https://rb.gy/m3njff
Spanish - https://rb.gy/5ucb2m
in Christ, Michael 🙏🏼
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.