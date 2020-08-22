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Black Lives Matter: An Occult Movement
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28 views • August 22, 2020
Much of the coverage of the Black Lives Matter movement focuses only on its political and social objectives; but something that many people don’t know, something that has been hiding in plain sight, is that Black Lives Matter is a deeply spiritual movement, steeped in the Occult.
The founders and leaders of each of the 16 chapters of Black Lives Matter are devout worshippers of an ancient African paganism rooted in witchcraft and divination. Yes, they are witches.
Witches run Black Lives Matter. This is not something that should excite any of us. America is under a strong spiritual attack, and it’s time for us as Christians to put on the full armor of God.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
The founders and leaders of each of the 16 chapters of Black Lives Matter are devout worshippers of an ancient African paganism rooted in witchcraft and divination. Yes, they are witches.
Witches run Black Lives Matter. This is not something that should excite any of us. America is under a strong spiritual attack, and it’s time for us as Christians to put on the full armor of God.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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