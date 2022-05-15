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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Discusses Consequences of Transgressions
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41 views • May 15, 2022
VA #63 Creator Discusses Consequences of Transgressions
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Is the purpose of karma to punish or ensure we heal transgressions? How can we balance the need to be both tough warriors and loving care-givers? Is the world-wide lockdown to minimize spread of the COVID-19 pandemic an over-reaction with karmic consequences? Will a bartender face negative karma as an enabler of bad habits? What about a stock investor in breweries? Creator explains the surprising karmic benefits of picking up litter, the liabilities of failing or refusing to vote, and why divine healing is crucial to overcome the huge karmic backlog we add to during each lifetime. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description:
Is the purpose of karma to punish or ensure we heal transgressions? How can we balance the need to be both tough warriors and loving care-givers? Is the world-wide lockdown to minimize spread of the COVID-19 pandemic an over-reaction with karmic consequences? Will a bartender face negative karma as an enabler of bad habits? What about a stock investor in breweries? Creator explains the surprising karmic benefits of picking up litter, the liabilities of failing or refusing to vote, and why divine healing is crucial to overcome the huge karmic backlog we add to during each lifetime. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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