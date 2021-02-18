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Flat Earth and Vegetarianism and Veganism - Плоската Земя и Вегетарианството и Веганството - СТАМАТ
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31 views • February 18, 2021
Sep 8, 2017
Every mammal has its own character and nature and manifests itself in a conscious way. But Atheists-materialists and the Institutional Religion have difficulty in understanding this Truth and ignorantly and foolishly not only refuse to recognize their right to live, but deny their ability for self-awareness, that is, they firmly declare that animals “have no Soul”! This is the greatest crime of Civilization, which, based on the completely wrong and false Atheistic-materialist conception that animals are insentient and unaware of themselves and the World around them, has built one of the main branches of the World economy, called livestock breeding.
https://stamat.org/
Всеки бозайник има собствен характер и натюрел и изявява себе си по осъзнат начин, но тази Истина е много трудна за разбиране от Атеистите-Материалисти и от Институционалната религия, които невежо и налудно не само отказват да признаят правото им на живот, но отричат способността им за себеосъзнаване, тоест твърдо заявяват, че те „нямат Душа“! Ето, това е и най-голямото престъпление на Цивилизацията, която, основавайки се на изцяло погрешното и лъжовно Атеистично-Материалистическо схващане, че животните са безчувствени и неосъзнаващи себе си и Света наоколо, е изградила един от основните отрасли от Световната икономика, наречен животновъдство.
Every mammal has its own character and nature and manifests itself in a conscious way. But Atheists-materialists and the Institutional Religion have difficulty in understanding this Truth and ignorantly and foolishly not only refuse to recognize their right to live, but deny their ability for self-awareness, that is, they firmly declare that animals “have no Soul”! This is the greatest crime of Civilization, which, based on the completely wrong and false Atheistic-materialist conception that animals are insentient and unaware of themselves and the World around them, has built one of the main branches of the World economy, called livestock breeding.
https://stamat.org/
Всеки бозайник има собствен характер и натюрел и изявява себе си по осъзнат начин, но тази Истина е много трудна за разбиране от Атеистите-Материалисти и от Институционалната религия, които невежо и налудно не само отказват да признаят правото им на живот, но отричат способността им за себеосъзнаване, тоест твърдо заявяват, че те „нямат Душа“! Ето, това е и най-голямото престъпление на Цивилизацията, която, основавайки се на изцяло погрешното и лъжовно Атеистично-Материалистическо схващане, че животните са безчувствени и неосъзнаващи себе си и Света наоколо, е изградила един от основните отрасли от Световната икономика, наречен животновъдство.
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