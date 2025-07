7/2/25 TRUMP: AMERICA 250 SURVIVAL is BBB HAIL MARY! AI Tech Overlords Defeated! & Much More!

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6vn7at-7225.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

7/2/25 As President Trump launches America's 250th celebrations tomorrow in Iowa, The House is set to vote on the BBB by Friday, 4th, & MAGA Senate & Congress members are fighting hard and winning for Americans, stripping AI technocrats of blanket power over States and codifying Trump's pro-America agenda into Law. Meanwhile, FF threats loom around July 4th America 250 kick-off events. Prayers are Paramount, Patriots! This is America's Hail Mary Moment to have a fighting chance vs. Globalist Cartel Babylon! You ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





America 250 Kick Off Celebrations! Iowa/DC:

https://america250.org/





Spain and Ireland oppose EU-Israel Association Agreement based on Gazan genocide:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-06-28-spain-condemns-eu-double-standards-israel-gaza.html





Trump's DOGE Team gutting ATF, restoring 2nd Am Rights!

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-07-02-trumps-doge-team-to-gut-gun-regulations-restore-second-amendment.html





Watch First 35”~Warning and prophecies about July 4th & 5th from Japan/USA:

https://www.brighteon.com/0b444a29-5203-4565-b843-0eecaed19023

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6vn7at-7225.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899





"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!