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911 -- WHY & HOW DoJ DEFENDS NSA-DEEP STATE TREACHERY
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19 views • February 10, 2020
Dana Priest returns to UC Santa Cruz (in 2006) to receive the first annual Social Sciences Division "Distinguished Social Sciences Alumni Award" and deliver a lecture on the secret CIA-run prisons for terror suspects she exposed as the national security correspondent for the Washington Post. [3/2006] [Public Affairs] [Show ID: 11488]
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