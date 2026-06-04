WAR ROOM FULL SHOW 6/3/26 w/ Harrison Smith

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Wednesday War Room: U.K. Protests Seeking Justice For Henry Nowak's Death Ignite Fiery Revolt Against Keir Starmer's Two-Tier Justice System, Albanians Protest Jared Kushner's Plan to Build Mysterious Resort Doubling As Nuclear Bunker Base On Protected Land - PLUS: U.S. Congress Votes To Rebuke Trump On Iran War!