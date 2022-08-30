001 Honey Austen Says - This is a Bite!

I, Honey Austen, AKA 5 Bite Granny, tells ya'll about what a bite actually is, according to the 5 bite diet.





As my member, over at ko-fi.com/honeyausten where there is no middle-man other than the financial transfer, you can buy my laminated single serving muffin recipe sheet that allows you to make 1 muffin at a time, but you mix and match the ingredients in the amounts listed. Ya'll will receive a laminated sheet with my Sweet recipe on one side and a Savory recipe on the other,Create hundreds of different recipes from these two basic muffin recipes, just by following the steps. Because it is laminated you can wipe off any batter that ends up on it with a damp cloth. The price includes shipping. All great reasons to buy this product NOW.

