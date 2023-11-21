Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DUBAI IS FLOODED -- WEATHER WARFARE ON STEROIDS
channel image
Alex Hammer
4393 Subscribers
495 views
Published 12 hours ago

Dubai experienced heavy rainfall and flooding today following a thunderstorm. Due to severe weather, residents are advised to avoid beaches and remain indoors. The adverse conditions have disrupted traffic and flight operations in the emirates.


The Dubai Police issued a morning alert, urging people to steer clear of flood-prone areas and exercise caution while driving. The National Center of Meteorology in the UAE issued yellow and orange alerts in response to the rain and thunderstorm. Social media posts from across Dubai showcase the impact of the heavy rainfall, with one video capturing a man rowing a small boat on a flooded road.


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

99percent

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblecommunismpropagandaaigenocidenwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21directed energy weaponsgeo engineeringfallen angelsnephilimdays of noahdewsmsm liesplandemiccovid hoaxthe great resetmanufactured fires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket