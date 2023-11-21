DUBAI IS FLOODED -- WEATHER WARFARE ON STEROIDS

Dubai experienced heavy rainfall and flooding today following a thunderstorm. Due to severe weather, residents are advised to avoid beaches and remain indoors. The adverse conditions have disrupted traffic and flight operations in the emirates.
The Dubai Police issued a morning alert, urging people to steer clear of flood-prone areas and exercise caution while driving. The National Center of Meteorology in the UAE issued yellow and orange alerts in response to the rain and thunderstorm. Social media posts from across Dubai showcase the impact of the heavy rainfall, with one video capturing a man rowing a small boat on a flooded road.
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
99percent
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.