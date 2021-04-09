© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Orleans (1947)
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • April 09, 2021
Take a trip back to the 1880's and the New Orleans riverboats and the entertainers of that era.
Listen to the great artists of the 1900's as they re-create this magical time. People like Louis Armstrong, Dorothy Patrick, Arturo De Cordova, Billie Holiday, as well as Woody Herman and his orchestra.
See what happens when the law decides to step in and change the face of old New Orleans. This is one of those old classic movies that you won't see anymore.
A great movie and it deserves a full 'thumbs up'
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Listen to the great artists of the 1900's as they re-create this magical time. People like Louis Armstrong, Dorothy Patrick, Arturo De Cordova, Billie Holiday, as well as Woody Herman and his orchestra.
See what happens when the law decides to step in and change the face of old New Orleans. This is one of those old classic movies that you won't see anymore.
A great movie and it deserves a full 'thumbs up'
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.