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Is Social Media A Weapon of the CIA?
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52 views • December 02, 2019
That social networking sites and applications such as Facebook, Twitter and their competitors can facilitate communication and information sharing amongst diverse groups and individuals by now is cliché. It should come as no surprise then, that the secret state and the capitalist grifters whom they serve have zeroed-in on the explosive growth of these technologies. In this episode of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything, I seek to answer the question, Is social media a weapon of the CIA?
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.facebook.com/truthpodcastqe
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.facebook.com/truthpodcastqe
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