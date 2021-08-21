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Ni Un Paso Atras - The Story of Cherán, Mexico Apr 19, 2021
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10 views • August 21, 2021
On April 15, 2011 residents of Cherán, Michoachan organized an armed resistance to fight off illegal logging and kidnapping in their community. The community kicked out politicians, police, and loggers accused of ties to the cartels overseeing the logging. The community organized out of necessity to protect their lands and their lives.
On April 15, 2021, the people of Cherán will celebrate ten years since their revolt against what they call “The Narco Government”. Derrick Broze traveled to Cheran and spoke with community members who were involved with the uprising and had relatives involved. He wanted to know what were the circumstances leading to the uprising and what was the final straw.
On April 15, 2021, the people of Cherán will celebrate ten years since their revolt against what they call “The Narco Government”. Derrick Broze traveled to Cheran and spoke with community members who were involved with the uprising and had relatives involved. He wanted to know what were the circumstances leading to the uprising and what was the final straw.
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