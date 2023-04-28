Willem Engel in conversation with Scott Jensen from Minnesota

Viruswaarheid, 25 april 2023
In this conversation between Willem Engel and Scott Jensen, the committee and colleges that control the medical profession are discussed.
Since C19, these organizations are mainly political in nature. Scott has already survived 7 examinations from the medical board and is now done with it, he is taking the medical board to court. In addition, the political situation and polarization in the US and the relentless censorship are also discussed.
