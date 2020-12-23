© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Integrity
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • December 23, 2020
During these challenging times the choices we make are critical in
determining not only our own destiny but also that of America herself.
It is time to re-access our values and do so with integrity and
authenticity. If we can embrace the chaos of today's world we can flip
us out of the stagnation that is presently holding us prisoners in a
narcissistic world. We desperately need to transform our culture from
the tyranny of the deep state and rally from our grass roots. Once again
it is very important that we join the coherent field of patriots who
will not acquiesce to mandates that make no sense.
determining not only our own destiny but also that of America herself.
It is time to re-access our values and do so with integrity and
authenticity. If we can embrace the chaos of today's world we can flip
us out of the stagnation that is presently holding us prisoners in a
narcissistic world. We desperately need to transform our culture from
the tyranny of the deep state and rally from our grass roots. Once again
it is very important that we join the coherent field of patriots who
will not acquiesce to mandates that make no sense.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.