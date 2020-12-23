During these challenging times the choices we make are critical in

determining not only our own destiny but also that of America herself.

It is time to re-access our values and do so with integrity and

authenticity. If we can embrace the chaos of today's world we can flip

us out of the stagnation that is presently holding us prisoners in a

narcissistic world. We desperately need to transform our culture from

the tyranny of the deep state and rally from our grass roots. Once again

it is very important that we join the coherent field of patriots who

will not acquiesce to mandates that make no sense.