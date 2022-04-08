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"Ukrainian army, national guard & damned Azov. They destroy everything, plundering cities & filming videos to show around the world saying, Look what Russia is doing"... English 040722
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222 views • April 08, 2022
Below are the exact words found with this video:
"Ukrainian army, national guard and damned Azov. They destroying everything, plundering cities and filming videos to show around the world: Look what Russia is doing..."
▫️Mariupol citizens evacuated from the basements of the city hospital by Russian soldiers reveal the inhumane treatment of Mariupol residents by the Nazi battalion fighters.
"Ukrainian army, national guard and damned Azov. They destroying everything, plundering cities and filming videos to show around the world: Look what Russia is doing..."
▫️Mariupol citizens evacuated from the basements of the city hospital by Russian soldiers reveal the inhumane treatment of Mariupol residents by the Nazi battalion fighters.
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