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Saggy-Pants Soy Boy Attacks An Elderly Gentleman • Gets Instant Justice (2021-8-5)
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120 views • August 06, 2021
A video has emerged online of a saggy-pants-wearing soy boy who thought it would be a good idea to harass and then attack an elderly gentleman as the man walked with a bag of groceries in his hands. The would-be victim put his groceries down for a moment to give the punk a brutal dose of instant justice, proving the thug picked on the wrong guy.
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