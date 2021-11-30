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Billions Of People Are Affected By This & They Don't Realize It | Dr. Robert Malone 2021
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172 views • November 30, 2021
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/INHpQL9fgto
Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccine, breaks down the "mass formation" phenomenon that makes it difficult to reason with those who have fallen victim to the globalist leader propaganda. Hear what he says is the hope we have before a total takeover.
Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccine, breaks down the "mass formation" phenomenon that makes it difficult to reason with those who have fallen victim to the globalist leader propaganda. Hear what he says is the hope we have before a total takeover.
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