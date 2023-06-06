Cells From Babies MURDERED In The 1960s Used In Vaccines

Get the hottest IGF1 on the market and heal the body God gave you at http://Vaccine-Police.com
Christopher Key is back with Stew to detail the dark history of vaccines and the babies that were murdered to create them.
A huge number of medicines and vaccines are produced using cell lines that derive their cell cultures from aborted children back in the 1960s.
The MRC-5 cell line was made from a 14-week-old aborted baby boy and was used in the creation of Hepatitis A and Polio vaccines
The WI-38 cell line was made from a baby girl aborted at about 3 months
Is the use of the cell lines from aborted babies causing the epidemic of gender confusion we are seeing in young people?
In 1965 4% of the U.S. population had chronic disease.
By 2015 the number had risen to a staggering 46% in children.
There is no safe vaccine because they are bioweapons.
However, currently the CDC recommends 72 vaccines for children and newborns.
The solution is to take care of your body and eliminate toxins.
One of the best ways to do this is by taking glutathione.
IGF1 from Vaccine Police will give your body the nutrients it needs to rebuild, regrow, rejuvenate, and build up your immune system.
