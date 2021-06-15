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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-15-2021 The New Useless Class Brought To Us By WEF
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40 views • June 16, 2021
The World Economic Forum, Davos and the rest of the so called ruling class elites have plans for us as we all know. The great reset will by their own admission create a useless class of people and we all know who they will be and how they will deal with us.
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Article Links:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/01/yuval-hararis-warning-davos-speech-future-predications/
https://www.wired.com/story/covid-brings-automation-workplace-killing-some-jobs/
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/01/yuval-hararis-warning-davos-speech-future-predications/
https://www.wired.com/story/covid-brings-automation-workplace-killing-some-jobs/
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