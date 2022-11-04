Longfor Billionaire Wu Quits as Chair, Shocking Investors

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https://gnews.org/articles/506262
Summary：10/31/2022 The resignation of Wu Yajun, founder of Longfor, one of the top 100 private real estate companies in the Communist China, has sparked investor concerns about confidence in the real estate market.